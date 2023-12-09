Officers investigating the death of a Newcastle man have charged two suspects with murder and arrested a fourth suspect.

Police were called to Cartmel Green in Slatyford at around 11:45pm on Wednesday 6 December after receiving a report a man had been assaulted.

Twenty three-year-old, Bradley Lee William Tams, died at the scene and an investigation was launched.

In the hours that followed Bradley’s death, three people were arrested.

A man and woman have since been charged with murder and a fourth suspect arrested.

Gavin Train, 24, of Rothay Place, Newcastle has been charged with murder.

Andrea Train, 49, of Rothay Place, Newcastle has also been charged with murder and assisting an offender.

They are both due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court today.

Two men – aged 24 and 47 – were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They have since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police.

