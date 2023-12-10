London North Eastern Railway (LNER) passengers are being advised not to travel today after severe damage to overhead lines has caused widespread disruption to services.

On their website, the train line said that overhead lines were damaged yesterday between Peterborough and Grantham.

Some railway lines are now having to be blocked while repairs are carried out.

It comes as many Newcastle United fans are expected to be travelling down to London to watch the magpies play Tottenham Hotspur away later today.

Many Newcastle United are expected to be travelling to London today. Credit: PA

Many services into London today have been cancelled or delayed. Customers are being urged to check before they travel.

LNER has added that customers with tickets dated 9 or 10 December 2023 can use their tickets for travel on 11 or 12 December.

They are also able to obtain a refund from the point of purchase.

The train line has apologised for any inconvenience this may cause.

