West Bromwich Albion say they have suspended a supporter after a 'hateful' social media post about Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery was shared online.

It comes after West Bromwich Albion lost 2-1 to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Bradley died of a rare form of cancer in 2017 aged six.

Bradley Lowery was a mascot for his beloved Sunderland and led the England team out at Wembley before his death. Credit: PA

In a statement, West Bromwich Albion said : "We are assisting police with their inquiries after being alerted to a hateful social media post referencing Bradley Lowery in the wake of the club's defeat at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

"Bradley was an inspirational young Sunderland fan who captured the heart of the nation as he bravely battled stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma - a rare form of childhood cancer - before his tragic passing, aged just six in, 2017.

"Albion have identified and suspended the account of a supporter pending further legal inquiries and reserves the right to issue an indefinite club ban.

"The club are appalled by the disgusting post and offer their sincere apologies to Sunderland AFC and the Lowery family".

Former England star Jermain Defoe struck up a friendship with young Bradley. Credit: PA

In a tweet, the Bradley Lowery Foundation said it was "extremely sad that this keeps happening".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...