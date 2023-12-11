Crochet's answer to Elf on the Shelf has swung into action on a postbox in a rural Northumberland village.

Elaine Fallais, 52, has spent December decorating the postbox near her home in Swarland, near Alnwick, with a festive topper, which she changes daily.

"I sneak out at about 10.30pm at night, put on my elf hat and change the topper, which takes a few minutes," said Ms Fallais, who is retired but used to work in the banking industry.

"People in the village say I'm the Swarland Banksy."

Elaine Fallais' crochet creations will help the emergency services. Credit: PA/Elaine Fallais

She is raising money for The Great North Air Ambulance (GNAAS) through the project.

"I've been doing the toppers since last Christmas and change them pretty much every month," she told the PA news agency.

"And then I thought, I'm doing this work and people are loving them and taking pictures of them, how can I do this to the better of someone else?

"As we are in rural Northumberland, the air ambulance actually landed in a field (here) to help someone who then sadly passed away. Then I thought - what better charity, because it's well used up here."

The toppers have been inspired by the Elf on the Shelf phenomenon, which sees a toy elf mysteriously move around a home in a bid to encourage children to behave ahead of Christmas Day.

The elf is crushed by a giant Christmas pudding. Credit: PA/Elaine Fallais

Ms Fallais said: "I thought I'd roll in Elf on the Shelf by having an elf rescued by the air ambulance and in other scenarios.

"There is also one of our local postman - postie Pete - running over the elf," she added.

The postbox also features a handmade, wooden and crocheted advent calendar, which holds "little treats" and were provided by women at the local craft club for those who make donations to the fundraiser.

The link to Ms Fallais' fundraiser can be found here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...