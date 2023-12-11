Play Brightcove video

Northumbria Police have released this CCTV footage as part of their inquiry

Officers investigating the suspected murder of a woman in Sunderland have released an image and CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to.

Northumbria Police received a report of concern for a woman at an address on Stockton Terrace, in the city, before 7.15am on 17 October.

When emergency services attended, they found the body of a 36-year-old woman, later confirmed as Melissa Eastick.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder. One aged 40 has been released on bail and another, aged 38, has been released with no further action to be taken.

Melissa Eastick was found dead at a house on Stockton Terrace in Sunderland. Credit: Northumbria Police

Extensive inquiries have been ongoing and on Monday 11 December officers issued the image of a man they would like to speak to who is believed to have been in the area and could have information to assist the inquiry.

The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to get in touch with police calling 101 or using the ‘Report’ page on our website quoting log NP-20231017-0164.

Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with this investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

They can also share information anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.

Police would like to speak to this man as part of their investigation. Credit: Northumbria Police

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...