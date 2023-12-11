Police are investigating following the unexplained death of a baby in Bishop Auckland.

Durham Constabulary were called to Dixon Street on Sunday 10 December at about 10am.

Paramedics also attended the address but a baby died.

A spokeswoman for Durham Constabulary said: “Police were called to an address in Bishop Auckland at about 10am, yesterday [Sunday].

“Paramedics also attended, but sadly a baby died a short time later.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death, which are currently being treated as unexplained.”

