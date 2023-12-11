Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 to open in Sunderland and close in Twickenham

Sunderland will play host to the opening game of the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup.

England women's national rugby union team, the Red Roses, will open the tournament at the 48,707-seater Stadium of Light on 22 August.

The match will be the first fixture of the 10th edition of the women's global tournament.

Twickenham Stadium will host the final of the 16-team competition on 27 September.

Twickenham hosting the final opens the opportunity for a new world-record crowd for a women's international. Credit: PA

World Rugby chairman, Sir Bill Beaumont, said: "Women's Rugby World Cup England 2025 will be a generational moment for rugby.

"The biggest, most accessible and most widely-viewed, its unstoppable momentum will reach, engage and inspire new audiences in ways that rugby events have not done before.

"The selection of Sunderland for the opening match underscores that mission.

"We want this to be a sports event that everyone is talking about, that everyone wants to be a part of and one that inspires young people to be a part of".

Other matches will be played at York Community Stadium.

