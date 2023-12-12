Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Jimmy Nail on ITV Tyne Tees evening programme

The creators of an iconic North East TV series are celebrating it's 40th anniversary.

Award-winning comedy drama series 'Auf Wiedersehen, Pet' will be honoured at an event in Newcastle next spring.

The series, which first aired in 1983, followed the comic and romantic adventures of a group of British workmen who were placed together on a building site in Düsseldorf, West Germany.

A commemorative event celebrating the creation and lasting legacy of the television series featuring Britain’s favourite builders will be held on 11 May 2024 at Newcastle's O2 City Hall.

Jimmy Nail played Leonard "Oz" Osborne in the beloved programme which covered the trials and tribulations of a group of Geordies working away from home.

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees, Jimmy said: "For this 40th-anniversary concert, I’ll be dusting off my duds and performing a selection of country-themed songs, some with an AWP connection along with some of my own compositions.

"It’s also an opportunity to get together with friends and connect with the show’s fans, young and old, to celebrate this extraordinary milestone. Happy Birthday, AWP!”

The 69-year-old rose to fame in the series before going on to hold a title role in Spender and release his 1992 number one single, "Ain't No Doubt".

Next year's celebrations will be hosted by north-east comedian, screenwriter, and actor Jason Cook. He will be joined by the 'Auf Wiedersehen, Pet' cast and crew for a nostalgic evening of behind-the-scenes insights and never-before-seen bloopers.

Jimmy Nail will also feature in the show, alongside his band and special guests, to perform the programmes theme tune and related songs.

Listen to Unscripted, the ITV News Entertainment podcast...