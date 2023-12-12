The line up for the North East's largest music festival has been confirmed.

The Hardwick Festival will return to Sedgefield for its tenth anniversary next summer.

Richard Ashcroft, Snow Patrol, Sophie Ellis-Bexter, 'Soldier's Eyes' star Jack Savoretti and The Charlatans are among the headliners of the three day event at Hardwick Hall.

The festival will run across two stages from Friday 16 to Sunday 18 August. Credit: PA

It was previously confirmed that Becky Hill will open the festival which will run across two stages from Friday 16 to Sunday 18 August.

Alongside renowned musicians, the family friendly festival will offer dance arenas children's woodlands, old school fairground rides and a choice of locally sourced meals.

The 2024 edition of the festival will also see the return of glamping packages.

Previous years have also seen Sedgefield welcome The Stereophonics, Madness and Rag 'N' Bone Man to the North East. Credit: PA

Over 30,000 people attended last August's event where Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Mel C and The Kooks performed.

