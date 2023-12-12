Eddie Howe has promised to try and give Newcastle United supporters a 'magical' night against AC Milan in the Champions League.

The Magpies must beat the Italian giants at St James' Park on Wednesday night, and hope PSG fail to beat Borussia Dortmund in Germany, to progress to the competition's knockout round for the first time in the club's history.

Avoiding defeat would secure the club's position in the Europa League after Christmas but a defeat would be disastrous - ending the club's European adventure at the first hurdle.

Newcastle go into the game in poor form after falling to heavy defeats against both Everton and Tottenham in their last two Premier League games. However, Howe believes confidence in the group remains high as they get ready to put on a show in front of the home support.

Newcastle United must beat AC Milan to have any chance of progressing in the Champions League. Credit: PA

"We are very positive going into the game, it has all the hallmarks of being a very special night," he explained. "All we can do is to try and win the game and give our best performance. We want to make this a magical European night.

"Being under the lights here, in the UEFA Champions League, is always very special. We have something to play for, something to gain.

"To be here with some kind of destiny in our hands, European football still in our hands, I think we would have taken that at the start of the group. We can control our performance tomorrow and we will make sure we give everything we can to try and win."

The Magpies have been beset by injuries in recent weeks and the current crisis shows no real signs of abating. Martin Dúbravka, who is himself currently standing in for injured first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope, is a fitness doubt with third-choice Loris Karius waiting in the wings for his first competitive start since the League Cup final in February.

Martin Dúbravka is the latest of Newcastle's injury worries. Credit: PA

Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff both returned from injury against Tottenham on Sunday and their fitness levels will be monitored ahead of kick-off.

Newcastle's injury problems have led Howe to name the same ten outfield players for the last five games and many of his players have appeared to struggle with tiredness as a result. The support of the St James' Park crowd will therefore be even more important to spur the side on, something the Magpies' head coach was keen to stress.

"They have been there for us this season, we are going to need every voice, every person can make a difference for us," Howe said. "We need to create an atmosphere, the supporters have never let us down at home.

"They have really driven us on, in tight games, they have really given us the ability to carry on. We are going to need that again."

Kick-off at St James' Park is at 8pm.

