A man arrested in connection with the vandalism of the Sycamore Gap tree will face no further action by police.

The man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after the tree, next to Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland, was felled overnight between 27 and 28 September in what officers believe was a deliberate act of vandalism.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police confirmed on Wednesday 13 December that he will not face further action.

Two men in their 30s remain on police bail. A teenager arrested following the incident also faces no further criminal action.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies said: “I would like to reassure the public that our investigation continues, and we are committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding the damage, and in bringing any offenders to justice.

“Sycamore gap is an iconic part of our region’s landscape and we know just how much outrage this incident has caused.

“As always, we continue to welcome any new information from members of the public that could help progress us the investigation.

“We would also like to remind people to avoid speculation and to take care with the information they share and post on social media as this could have repercussions for our investigation."

Anyone with information can contact officers via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230928-0295.”

