A man is due to appear in court following a targeted attack on a pub which saw two pig heads pinned to the door.

The incident was reported at the Coach and Horses in Birtley, near Gateshead at about 6:45am on Saturday 12 August.

Police investigating the incident at the venue in Durham Road said a man was arrested and has now been charged.

A 20-year-old man from Gateshead is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 13 December charged with a public order offence.

