Northumberland International Dark Sky Park celebrates tenth anniversary

A dark sky park has been praised for the multi-million-pound tourism boost it has given Northumberland as it reaches its tenth anniversary.

Northumberland National Park, Kielder Water and Forest Park were granted dark-sky status in 2013. This means the night sky is protected from artificial light pollution to promote astronomy.

Since it was awarded the status, Northumberland International Dark Sky Park has brought over £25 million to the region's tourism industry.

The park covers 1,400 square kilometres and includes four public observatories. Credit: PA

Thousands of visitors travel from all over the world to experience what has been named the most pristine dark skies in England.

An exhibition and a film describing the importance of the dark skies have been made to mark the conservation's milestone.

The park covers a 1,400 square kilometre patch and includes four public observatories.

On a clear night, stargazers can see objects as far as 2.5 million light-years away, including the Milky Way and Andromeda Galaxy.

