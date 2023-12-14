Play Brightcove video

The world famous locomotive Flying Scotsman has steamed into County Durham for the final stop on its centenary tour.

The famous engine will be at Shildon's Locomotion until 7 January.

It was greeted by children from St John's CE Primary School and it will be on display at the museum from 16 December.

Visitors will be able to climb aboard the cab, see the firebox alight and have the chance to imagine what it is like driving one of the world's most famous steam engines.

Flying Scotsman is always popular with steam enthusiasts and members of the public, with hundreds often lining its route to catch a glimpse as it steams past.

It has covered more than two million miles during the last 100 years and has been around the world, to countries including Canada, the US and Australia.

It has been part of the collection at the National Railway Museum since 2004 following a public fundraising campaign to save it for the nation.

The NRM said it is considering its future operation following the success of its centenary celebrations.

The Flying Scotsman was greeted at Shildon's Locomotion by schoolchildren. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A spokesperson said: “The current contract to maintain and operate Flying Scotsman runs until December 2023. After the success of Flying Scotsman’s centenary year, and the locomotive’s two popular visits to the NRM, the future operation of Flying Scotsman after this date is being carefully considered.

“Future arrangements will ensure people have the opportunity to see and experience one of the collection’s star objects and will conserve and safeguard the locomotive’s future.

"The National Railway Museum is committed to making Flying Scotsman as accessible to all and this includes building on the success it’s had in our museums in the centenary year and operating it up and down the country.”

