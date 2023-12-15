Firefighters attend to two fatal fires in just one night

One fire took place on Benwell Lane in Newcastle. Credit: Google

Two men have died in separate fires in Newcastle and Sunderland.

Firefighters were called to a house on Benwell Lane in Newcastle at 11:20pm on Thursday 14 December where a 64-year-old man was found dead.

Just hours later, three fire engines were sent to sheltered accommodation on Rotherfield Road in Sunderland, where a 66-year-old man was rescued from the building but later died in hospital.

The man was administered oxygen and first aid by firefighters until paramedics arrived on Rotherfield Road. Credit: Google

Deputy chief fire officer, Stewart Nicholson, of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Our thoughts go out to the families of both men during this incredibly difficult time.

"Any death in the region is a tragedy and we are working hard alongside Northumbria Police in a joint investigation into the circumstances of each fire.

"We would also like to pass on our thoughts to the emergency service crews who attended the fires and for their efforts in rescuing the casualties".

In the coming days, firefighters will visit properties in neighbouring areas to provide residents with fire safety advice.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson added: "These are two very tragic incidents and our thoughts are with the loved ones of both men at this difficult time".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...