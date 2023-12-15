North Shields Football Club has confirmed the entire managerial staff and playing team will leave due to "crippling" financial issues.

The club has recently seen several matches postponed due to bad weather, meaning there have been no financial incomings for two months while they have also had to manage increased costs.

In a statement released online, the club admitted that its financial situation had become "impossible" and risked going out of business completely if action was not taken.

As a result, the managerial team and playing staff have left the club with immediate effect and the club has been left fighting for its future.

The Robins were due to face Carlisle City in the Northern League on Saturday but the match will no longer go ahead and they are working with the league's management committee regarding their remaining fixtures this season.

The club is not the only North East team to experience financial difficulties this month, with Marske United seeking to raise £100,000 in public donations to stay afloat.

Detailing the situation, a statement on the North Shields website said: "We can confirm that the club is in an impossible financial situation. The previous two months have financially crippled the club with no financial incomings and greater financial outgoings.

"The club met with the manager to discuss this and inform them of the situation. The club had to act on finances available and reduce the budget in order to save the club. Unfortunately due to the lack of income from recent postponed matches after players have been paid in full, the club is unable to continue paying the current budget. These changes needed to be made in order to still have a football club.

"If we continued to pay players and management in full with no incoming finance, unfortunately, the club would no longer exist.

"The manager held a meeting with the players and it was decided at the meeting that the management team and players would all leave the club with immediate effect.

"We now start the very difficult task of rebuilding the club which is steeped in history and located within a fantastic community."

North Shields FC currently sits eighth in the Northern League table after being demoted from the Northern Premier League last season. The club won the FA Vase in 2015.

