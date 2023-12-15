A man has fallen off a cliff following an alleged altercation by Whitburn Beach in South Tyneside.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of affray after the incident on Friday 15 December.

Northumbria Police say they received a report that four men had been involved in an altercation when one of the men fell approximately 20ft onto the beach below just after 8:30am.

He has been taken to hospital with injuries that are described as serious but non-life threatening.

Emergency services at the scene. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after 8:30am this morning (Friday), police received a report of a disturbance on Whitburn Cliffs at Whitburn Beach in South Tyneside.

“It was reported that four males had been involved in an altercation when one of the men has fallen approximately 20ft onto the beach below.

“Three men have been arrested on suspicion of affray and are currently in police custody.

“The fourth man is being transported to hospital with injuries that are described as serious but non-life-threatening".

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or on the report page of their website, quoting log NP-202331215-0194.

