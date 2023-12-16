Play Brightcove video

Josh Kelly looks ahead to Saturday's fight against Placido Ramirez

Josh Kelly will fight in his home city of Sunderland for the first time as a professional this weekend as he prepares for a world title shot in 2024.

"Pretty Boy" is currently first in the WBO rankings and hopes to have the chance to fight for the world championship belt next year.

To put himself in contention he must first beat Colombian Placido Ramirez at the Beacon on Light on Saturday.

"I'm absolutely buzzing," Kelly told ITV Tyne Tees ahead of the fight. "I'm back in the home town, back in the motherland. It feels good I've got a good energy around me, a good aura and it feels like this is my time to box here."

Josh Kelly will fight in Sunderland for the first time as a professional. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Kelly was initially supposed to face Roarke Knapp on Saturday but the South African was forced to pull out earlier this month with a hand injury. Ramirez has stepped into the breach at late notice just four weeks after his fight with Denis Nurja was declared a non-contest when he was attacked by fans in the ring.

The change of opponent has made little difference to Kelly's preparation and the 29-year-old is confident of beating anyone on current form. "It could have been Postman Pat jumping in that ring and it would have been the same result," he joked.

The Englishman is the heavy favourite on Saturday and for trainer Adam Booth it is no surprise given how much work he has put in behind the scenes.

Placido Ramirez will be out to cause an upset against Josh Kelly on Saturday night. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"He's in his prime, he is in the shape of his life," he told ITV Tyne Tees. "He's had 16 weeks of uninterrupted training, uninterrupted by illness or injury which is a rarity.

"He thrives on occasions and he loves putting on a show in combat sport and doing things that other people don't necessarily do. You should certainly expect some entertainment."

Kelly has regularly fought in the North East throughout his career, most recently besting Gabriel Corzo at Newcastle's at Newcastle's Vertu Arena in July, but Saturday's bout could be the last time he enters the ring on home soil for some time.

Should the fight go as expected Kelly will need to travel outside his comfort zone to fulfil his ambition of becoming world champion. Battle of Britain clashes against Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn have been touted but they will not come to fruition if he does not take care of Ramirez on Saturday.

Josh Kelly beat Gabriel Corzo at Newcastle's Vertu Arena in July. Credit: Wasserman Boxing

"He's number one in the world shortly before hopefully becoming a world champion," promotor Kalle Sauerland said. "But to become a world champion, you have to go abroad you have to go to places, you have to go into the lens den.

"I am always a little bit nervous about homecomings because at the end of the day, he has got a job to do. So we can all enjoy it and the fans will enjoy watching their hero in their own arena, in his own city where he was born and bred.

"But at the same time, he must not look past that it is just another boxing fight and he needs to dispose of that opponent.

"There are so many big things on the line and we have an opponent with a 95% knockout ratio so if he blinks it could be trouble.

"But he's not going to blink, because Josh doesn't blink."

For Kelly, Saturday's bout is just the latest step on the way to achieving his ultimate dream - fighting in front of a packed-out Stadium of Light as a world champion.

The 29-year-old has been enjoying life in the city all week, visiting local amateur boxing club Golden Gloves after making a donation to help it stay open and speaking to supporters at half-time of Sunderland's 1-0 win over Leeds on Tuesday.

Josh Kelly visited a youth boxing club earlier this week. Credit: Wasserman Boxing

He was back at the stadium for a media day ahead of the fight, something which just made him more determined to come back in a professional capacity.

"That's the dream walking out from that tunnel I visioned it today," he said. "I will get that fight in the Stadium of Light.

"Walking out from that tunnel, ring in the middle, it's absolutely packed. I can see it in my head now. It's going to happen!"

North East boxers Dan Toward, Ben Marksby and Travis Waters all feature on the undercard with the action set to get underway at the Beacon of Light at 7pm.

Kelly and Ramirez headline the card and are expected to start their ring walks at around 10pm.

