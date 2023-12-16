Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Middlesbrough

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was injured in Middlesbrough yesterday.

Police were called to the Laycock Street area of the town after being called there by ambulance service colleagues just after 3:10pm on Friday 15th December.

A 45-year-old man had been injured and was treated at James Cook University Hospital before being released.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody facing questioning.

Police have said there isn't currently any risk to the wider public.

Anyone with information, doorbell, dashcam or private CCTV footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...