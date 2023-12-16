Police are appealing for information after 60-year-old man has died in a three vehicle collision in County Durham.

Emergency services were called to reports of the collision on the A6076 Causey Road in Stanley at around 9:40am on Friday 15 December.

The incident involved a Scania HGV, BMW and Land Rover.

Sixty-year-old Paul Pendleton, who was driving the Land Rover, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Nobody else was injured.

The road remained closed for several hours while initial inquiries were carried out, and has now been reopened.

Anybody with any information or dashcam footage relating to the incident is asked to contact Durham Police.

