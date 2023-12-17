Sunderland boxer Josh Kelly has won his first professional fight in front of a home crowd with a knockout.

The 29-year-old stopped Placido Ramirez in the third round at a sold-out Beacon of Light on Saturday night, after landing an uppercut that left his Colombian opponent unable to beat the referee's count.

Kelly's victory means he is next in line to fight for the IBO world super welterweight title but the former Olympian also remains the number one contender with the WBO and highly ranked by the IBF.

"Pretty Boy" has also made no secret of his desire to land big domestic dust-ups with rivals such as Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Junior, and following one of the KOs of the year, he declared that he is ready for anyone.

Kelly said: "It was meant to be, the city turned out and the place was Red and White tonight.

"Everything went to plan. It all went smoothly.

"I want those big domestic fights or a world title fight. You all know the names I want - Eubank and Benn - I am here and after that sort of performance, let's get them down here."

His promoter, Kalle Sauerland, said: "Josh took Ramirez two inches off the floor with that punch.

"He set him up with the jab but that uppercut was a showreel knockout. He is No1 in the world so there are big fights coming in 2024.

"Josh is the easiest guy to promote, he doesn't care who he fights, he just wants me to rack them up."

