Widespread reports of North Yorkshire business man kidnapped in Ecuador

Widespread reports from South America this afternoon claim a businessman from North Yorkshire has been kidnapped from his home in Ecuador along with a female Columbian national.

78 year old Colin Armstrong owns the Tupgill Park estate in Coverdale which is home to the Forbidden Corner tourist attraction near Middleham. He also founded the Ecuadorian based agricultural supplies company Agripac.

Mr Armstrong was awarded an OBE and CMG for services to the British Monarchy in 2011. He was also an Honorary Consul supporting British interests in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil until 2016.

Police in Ecuador confirmed on social media they are investigating an alleged criminal act against a businessman but did not name Mr Armstrong.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the UK Foreign office said: “We are in contact with the Ecuadorean authorities following the disappearance of a British man and are supporting his family.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...