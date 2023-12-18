Play Brightcove video

Eddie Howe discusses Newcastle's experience in the Carabao Cup

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has said he is determined to make more memories in the Carabao Cup after the club's run to the final last season.

The Magpies are just two rounds away from matching the feat in the current campaign but must beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to reach the final four.

The club have already overcome Manchester City and Manchester United to reach the quarter-final stage and Howe believes last season's final appearance has helped his side produce another strong run this term.

Newcastle United reached the final of the Carabao Cup last season. Credit: PA

“The beauty of the two games we’ve had previously is we’ve proved we can raise our game against the top teams in a cup competition that brought so many great memories for us last year," Howe said in his pre-match press conference. "We’re determined to try and progress, we’re determined to try and create more memories.

“We’ve seen the rewards you can get and the experiences you can get.

“The build-up to the final was a brilliant thing to be part of and of course the final itself was a disappointment, but the build-up to it was incredible to see our supporters and how we took to London and the whole spectacle. I’m just devastated we didn’t get over the line in the end.

“I think it’s helped us for this year and we know this game’s going to be very difficult but we know the prize if we can get through.”

The Magpies will be unable to call on the services of Fabian Schär and Joelinton at the Bridge after they were both withdrawn during the first half of Saturday's 3-0 win over Fulham with hamstring injuries. The club do not believe the duo's injuries to be too serious but are waiting on the result of scans.

Joelinton was substituted against Fulham after suffering a hamstring injury. Credit: PA

Alexander Isak will be assessed after he missed the game with a groin issue while Sven Botman will also be checked after he returned after almost three months out in the final five minutes of Saturday's victory.

Tuesday's encounter marks the 100th game of Howe's tenure as Newcastle head coach and the Englishman hopes to mark the occasion with a win.

"It seems like it’s absolutely flown by, as life tends to do when you get older,” Howe said. “I’ve loved every second of it. When you look back at a group of games, so many highlights, memories.

“I’m very proud and honoured to hopefully tomorrow done 100 games and been through that journey with the club. It’s been a really memorable time.

"I've got a brilliant squad, not just of players but of people, and I am very proud to lead them."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...