People in Sunderland and Newcastle spend more money eating out in Greggs than any other place, according to digital banking data.

Monzo's yearly spending data shows the shopping habits of customers in Britain and gives customers an insight into their personal spending habits.

It found that McDonald's was the top place for eating out in every place in the UK except for Sunderland and Newcastle, where people preferred Greggs.

The North East-based bakery chain revealed earlier this year its sales had surged by nearly a fifth over the year as its cheaper meals remain "compelling".

What else did the data find?

Barbie and Oppenheimer film releases saw cinema trips surge more than three-fold,

Spending on Netflix increased by nearly a quarter after the platform moved to squash password sharing,

Spending at Ticketmaster jumped by 340 per cent when Beyonce released tickets for her Renaissance world tour and by 460 per cent for the Taylor Swift pre-sale.

Elsewhere in the nationwide spending data, Leicester came out as the nightlife capital of the UK, with the most late-night spending on entertainment.

People in Liverpool spent more than anywhere else on late night food between 11pm and 4am, while Londoners visited McDonald's most frequently after dark.

Londoners also spent almost £23 million at Pret A Manager over the past year.

Tesco was the favourite supermarket in all regions except London, where shoppers preferred Sainsbury's, according to Monzo customers' spending.

