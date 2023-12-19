Six houses were evacuated and a man was taken to hospital after a gas explosion at a home in North Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to the property on Church Road, at the junction of Albert Road, in Eston, at around 8:45pm on Monday 18 December after reports of an explosion.

It was contained within one home but neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution while a structural survey was carried out.

A window was smashed during the explosion and there is also damage to the roof.

The explosion caused damage to the roof and an upstairs window. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

By Tuesday morning, the cordon surrounding the house had been significantly reduced and remains only partially in place on Albert Road and to the back lane of the properties while engineers from Northern Gas Network continue their work.

Cleveland Police have confirmed one person was taken to hospital after the explosion with arm injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. All other residents are safe and accounted for.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police and our fire brigade colleagues are currently in the Albert Road/Church Lane area of Eston after a gas explosion inside a house.

"One person has been taken to hospital by ambulance for what are not currently believed to be life-threatening injuries to his arm.

"The explosion, which happened around 8:40pm on Monday evening, was contained within the address however as a precaution and until a structural survey can take place around half a dozen properties nearby have been evacuated, with all occupants safely accounted for.

"Emergency services remain on scene and we would like to thank anyone affected for their co-operation and patience."

