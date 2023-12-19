An 82-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being hit by a car.

Northumbria Police were called to a collision involving a pedestrian and a grey Dacia Sandero near Aldi on Easedale Lane in Wrekenton, Gateshead, at around 4:10pm on Monday 18 December.

The woman was treated by emergency services at the scene but had suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

A 56-year-old man, who was driving the car, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has since been released on police bail. Another 63-year-old woman was also arrested but has been released under investigation.

Police continue to investigate the incident and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a very serious collision which has left a woman fighting for her life in hospital.

“A number of enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened in the lead-up to the collision and establish the full circumstances.

“We know the area was very busy at the time with lots of people and vehicles – so there will be more witnesses who saw what happened.

“Please help us by getting in touch as soon as possible if you saw a grey Dacia Sandero driving in the area or the female pedestrian – wearing a pink coat.

“Your information, no matter how small it may seem, could prove vital in the early stages of our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the website or call 101, quoting log number NP-20231218-0730.

