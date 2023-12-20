A British businessman has been released after being kidnapped with his partner in Ecuador.

Colin Armstrong, 78, was reportedly taken from his South American ranch in Los Rios province, along with his Colombian partner, in the early hours of Saturday (16 December).

Chris Campbell, the British Ambassador in Ecuador, confirmed he had been released on Wednesday morning.

Writing on X, he said: "We are delighted that Colin Armstrong OBE, our former honorary consul in Guayaquil, has been safely released."

Mr Armstrong owns the Tupgill Park Estate in Coverdale which is home to the Forbidden Corner tourist attraction near Middleham, North Yorkshire. He owns properties elsewhere including Gilnockie Tower, in Dumfriesshire.

Colin Armstrong owns the Tupgill Park Estate in Coverdale which is home to Forbidden Corner. Credit: Tupgill Park Estate

A statement from the Tupgill Park Estate said: "We can confirm that Mr ColinArmstrong has successfully been released and is currently with the police having interviews and then will be returning to his Family in Ecuador.

"All of the UK family, staff and friends are delighted with the outcome and look forward to a happier Christmas."

Ecuador Police said nine people have been arrested in connection with the kidnap.

In a post on X, the force said he was "safe and healthy" and added that his partner, who is a Colombian national, were discovered not far from where he was kidnapped.

The businessman, who was the UK's Honorary Consul in Guayaquil until 2016, was awarded an OBE and CMG by the Queen for services to the British monarchy in 2011.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...