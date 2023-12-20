The family of a dad-of-two who died after a fatal knife attack has said he had "an infectious laugh and a beautiful smile”.

Bradley Lee William Tams, 23, died shortly before midnight on 6 December after the suspected stabbing in the Slatyford area of Newcastle.

Northumbria Police have charged two people with murder in connection with the incident.

Mr Tams was a father to twin boys, a stepfather to his partner’s eight-year-old and the oldest of seven brothers and sisters.

His family paid tribute to him on Wednesday 20 December, describing him as "the funniest person you could come across".

Julie Weatherson, Mr Tams' mother, said: “Bradley was my absolute world. He adored his twin boys.

“Bradley would be the one who woke everybody up at Christmas, he would be up at six o’clock in the morning.

“People ask are you all right and how are you feeling? No, I’m not. I’m trying to put a brave face on, we are all devastated.”

Bradley Lee William Tams with sisters Lauren Weatherson (L), Kelsey Weatherson (C) and Elliemae Weatherson (R). Credit: Northumbria Police

His eldest sister Lauren added: “I don’t even know how we can describe Bradley, he can be described in so many words. He was an absolute character, to say the least. He was the funniest person you could come across.

“When we lost our father, he became a father figure to us as well. From that moment on, he saw himself as the man of the house.

“I don’t think we can process it, it still hasn’t sunk in. Even now, we’re waiting for him to turn up or give us a call. All I know is it’s caused us a lot of pain.”

A 24-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman have been charged with murder. A further three people remain on police bail as inquiries continue.

Anyone with any information about Mr Tam's death is urged to contact Northumbria Police via the "Report" pages of the website or call 101, quoting reference: NP-20231206-1129.

