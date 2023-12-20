A ten-year-old's life "will never be the same again" after suffering serious injuries in an arson attack on his home.

Detectives investigating the incident in Peterlee have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident in Forth Close.

The boy remains in hospital following the fire in the early hours of Thursday 14 December.

Detective Chief Inspector Lindsay Banks-Brown, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a young boy, who should have been safe in his family home, and whose life will never be the same again.

“It is an horrendous incident, but frankly it could have been even worse – we could easily have been dealing with a fatal house fire in which a child lost their life."

Durham Constabulary said the fire started in a wheelie-bin just after 1.15am and spread to the house, causing extensive damage to the upstairs flat.

Durham Constabulary have said the fire started in a wheelie bin. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Two people were inside at the time, a ten-year-old boy and his 21-year-old brother. Their father, who lived at the same address, was at work.

Both were rescued by firefighters from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service and were taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, for treatment.

The boy suffered extensive serious burns and, although his condition is no longer considered life-threatening, he is expected to require lengthy treatment for his injuries.

He has since been transferred to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle. The 21-year-old suffered minor burns and the effects of smoke inhalation.

One of the family’s two pet dogs also died in the fire.

Damage can be seen outside the property. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Following extensive inquiries in the area, police arrested a local man in his mid-20s on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He has since been released on bail.

Detectives are now appealing for anyone with information which might help with the inquiry to come forward, as a matter of urgency.

Officers are particularly interested in anyone who saw anything suspicious or has dashcam footage from the area of Forth Close in the early hours of last Thursday morning.

Det Chf Insp Banks-Brown added: “If anyone has any information which can help our enquiry, I would ask them to do the right thing and get in touch with us immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101 and quote incident 34 of December 14.

The incident happened in Forth Close, in Peterlee. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...