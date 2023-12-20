Play Brightcove video

Michael Beale discusses taking the Sunderland job

New Sunderland head coach Michael Beale has said he is excited by the project at the club as he explained his reasons for joining.

The former QPR and Rangers boss was announced as Tony Mowbray's replacement on Monday after a two-week-long search for his successor.

After a disappointing spell in charge of the Scottish Premiership giants, which saw him sacked in October, Beale is keen to experience better fortunes at the Stadium of Light alongside his squad.

Speaking during his first press conference as the Black Cats' head coach, Beale said: "It's time for me to fulfil my potential here at Sunderland and that's what I see of the squad as well so that's where I see the alignment.

Michael Beale was announced as Sunderland head coach on Monday. Credit: PA

"The interview process was lengthy in terms of the discussion we had and the areas we went over to make sure there was real clarity on all sides and I am delighted to be sat here.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for me to join this club at this moment. The vision and the alignment within the club is exciting.

"There is a huge amount of work to do for sure but I am delighted to be here.

"What I've seen from the first two days already is enough for me to realise that it is a fantastic opportunity."

Sunderland currently sit seventh in the Championship and hope to reach the playoffs come the season's end. The club's performances under Mowbray made him a popular figure on Wearside and Beale admits he will have to work hard to win supporters over given his predecessor's success.

Tony Mowbray was a popular figure on Wearside and Michael Beale knows there is work to do to win over the club's supporters. Credit: PA

"I will always be transparent and honest," he explained. "It is a relationship that will develop over time.

"I can assure the fans that everybody involved is here to create a winning Sunderland team.

"The quality of my work will be the real judgment but it is a young dressing room who all have a real hunger to do well.

"We believe we can be optimistic. Our fans should demand that, we should demand that.

"Why shouldn’t we dream and push for the play-offs?"

One person Beale does not have to win over is Sunderland Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman, who believes the 43-year-old is the best person for the job after receiving plenty of interest in the position.

"When you are Sunderland football club you have a range of options and for us, we are trying to find the best fit," he explained.

"There are people out there who can do the job but the question is whether they can do the job as well in the areas we want to focus on and that's where we felt that Michael was the outstanding candidate."

Beale will take charge for the first time on Saturday as mid-table Coventry make the journey to the Stadium of Light.

