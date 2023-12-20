A permanent display of Sir Mo Farah's footprints has been unveiled to celebrate his achievements in the Great North Run.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist completed the event six times and it was his last competitive race before his retirement this year.

His feet will now be immortalised in concrete in the centre of South Shields Transport Interchange after he took part in a footprint ceremony ahead of the race in September.

Children from a local primary school were present as the display was unveiled.

Sir Mo Farah cast his footprint into concrete ahead of the Great North Run in September. Credit: Nexus

Farah has previously described the region as feeling like home due to the support he received while competing in the Great North Run.

Speaking after crossing the finish line for the final time in September, Farah admitted he was not expecting the reception he received.

"Honestly, I can't believe the atmosphere," he said. "I knew it was the end of my career, my last race. But I wasn't expecting a crowd like this and the support, I can't believe it."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...