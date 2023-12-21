A man has been given a life sentence for the murder of a two-year-old girl in County Durham.

Maya Chappell died in September 2022 after being assaulted by her mother's partner Michael Daymond at her home in Shotton Colliery.

Daymond denied murder but was found guilty following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.

The court heard the 27-year-old had shaken Maya after learning his Universal Credit had been stopped.

At a hearing on Thursday 21 December, Daymond was given a life sentence and told he would face a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Dana Carr, Maya's mother, was jailed for nine years after being found guilty of allowing the death of a child.

Michael Daymond and Dana Carr have been jailed over the death of two-year-old Maya Chappell. Credit: Durham Police

The couple had been together a matter of weeks when Daymond moved into the house where Maya lived.

He soon started looking after the youngster and family members started raising concerns as bruises started appearing on Maya's face and body. They were told they were self-inflicted because she was nipping herself and walking into things.

On the day Maya suffered her fatal injuries, Daymond was looking after her while 24-year-old Carr was at work.

After she fell ill, he called for an ambulance - but not before ringing Carr and as paramedics and police carried out CPR, he took himself into another room to make a call to find out why his Universal Credit payments had been stopped.

Maya was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, but never regained consciousness and later died.

Detective Superintendent Chris Barker, of Durham Constabulary, who led the investigation, said: “Maya was killed, we don’t why or what caused Daymond to carry out such an appalling crime – but he did.

“Sadly, nothing can change his unforgivable actions but at least he, together with Carr, is now facing the consequences of Maya’s tragic death.

“Maya was a defenceless two-year-old girl who should have been able to trust Daymond – instead she lived in fear, and she couldn’t even rely on her own mother to help her.

“My heart goes out to those who truly cared about Maya. Today’s sentencing won’t bring her back but hopefully it will provide some closure and allow them to grieve.”

Maya Chappell sustained fatal head injuries while being looked after by Michael Daymond at their home in Shotton Colliery. Credit: Family

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “The brutality suffered by Maya Chappell at the hands of Daymond before she tragically died is shocking and deeply upsetting. It is difficult to comprehend how someone could do this a small child while the mother made no effort to protect her defenceless daughter from these violent attacks.

“Children are among the most vulnerable members of society and it is vital that anyone who has concerns for their safety or wellbeing speaks out immediately, either to the authorities or the NSPCC Helpline.”

Daymond and Carr were also sentenced to six years for child neglect, which will run concurrently with their other offences.

Anyone who has any concerns about the welfare of a child should contact Durham Constabulary on 101, or 999 in an emergency; your local children’s social care team or the NSPCC.

