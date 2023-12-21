No bin collections between Christmas and New Year due to strike

People in South Tyneside are being urged to limit festive waste as bins will not be collected between Christmas and New Year due to a strike.

An ongoing pay dispute between refuse collectors and South Tyneside Council will mean no bins will be emptied in South Shields, Jarrow, Hebburn and surrounding areas over the festive break.

The workers, who belong to the GMB and Unite trade unions, are taking industrial action for the second time from Tuesday 27 December to Saturday 30 December.

The local authority is asking households to try limit their festive waste. Credit: PA

A South Tyneside Council spokesperson said: “We understand that any disruption to waste and recycling services is difficult for both residents and businesses and we appreciate how frustrating and inconvenient it is particularly at this time of year. It is unfair that residents continue to suffer.

“We are also doing all we can to minimise the impact of ongoing industrial action as operatives continue to work short of strike.”

Regular bin collections are set to restart from Tuesday 2 January, but the council says the impact of the strike will be felt "well into the New Year".

While all bin collections in the four-day window are affected, the Recycling Village on Foss Way, South Shields will remain open apart from on Christmas Day.

The council spokesperson continued: "We appeal for patience during this time and politely ask that in preparation residents reduce their waste as much as they can and continue to recycle responsibly.”

Last month, refuse workers formed a picket line in South Tyneside as part of a four-day strike over what they called a "toxic culture" at a depot in South Shields.

The local authority said they had attempted to provide an alternative service, but blamed the holiday period for being unable to do so.

