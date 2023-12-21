An investigation is underway following allegations that a senior police officer may have provided a false or misleading statement to avoid a speeding sanction.

The North Yorkshire Police officer has been suspended from duty and has been notified they are under criminal investigation for the potential offences of misconduct in public office, improper exercise of police powers and intent to pervert the course of justice.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it is also investigating gross misconduct in relation to potential breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity; duties and responsibilities; and conduct.

The watchdog started an investigation in November after being notified of the allegations.

IOPC Director David Ford said: “Where a serious allegation such as this is made, it is important for a thorough investigation to take place to uncover the facts. In light of the nature of the allegation and the seniority of the officer involved, this will be carried out by the IOPC, independently of the police.

“I would like to make clear that the launching of a criminal investigation does not necessarily mean that criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow.

“At the conclusion of the investigation, we will decide whether to refer a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and also decide whether the officer should face disciplinary proceedings.

“Our investigation is at an early stage, and we will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so."

A police spokeswoman said: “North Yorkshire Police is aware of an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. It would be inappropriate to comment further due to the ongoing investigation and as it is led by the Independent Office for Police Conduct all enquiries should be directed to them at this stage.”

Zoë Metcalfe, Police and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire said: "The Independent Office for Police Conduct perform a vital role in independently investigating serious allegations of wrongdoing.

"I would like to reassure the public of York and North Yorkshire that this does not affect the continuity of leadership in place within North Yorkshire Police and that the Chief Officer Team have my full support and confidence going forward."

