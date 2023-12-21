Road closures are in place due to falling debris from an unsafe building.

Parts of the former St Cuthbert's Church tower, which is next to the A66 in Middlesbrough, are collapsing due to strong winds.

Cleveland Fire Brigade was called to the scene at 10:12am on Thursday 21 December.

Due to falling debris and the risk to public safety, the A66 slip road onto Newport Road and the A66 east slip road to Cannon Park are closed.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "We were called at 10:12am this morning to what was formally known as St Cuthbert's Church where the tower is being affected by the strong winds and parts are collapsing.

"Due to falling debris and public safety, the A66 slip road onto Newport Road is closing until further notice and A66 east slip road to Cannon Park also being closed.

"Two crews from Middlesbrough Fire Station are at the location to provide any assistance needed alongside Cleveland Police."

The building, which was also the former Tower Club, has been vacant for some time.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...