Jude Daunt talks to ITV Tyne Tees presenters Amy Lea and Helen Ford

The key to getting through the Christmas period is to not put pressure on yourself, a life coach has said.

As the excitement of the festivities begins to build those dealing with the loss of a loved one, loneliness, or feelings of overwhelm can find the coming days extremely difficult.

Mindset coach Jude Daunt has advised people who are struggling to treat Christmas as any other day.

Talking to ITV Tyne Tees, Jude said: "It's the lead up that's normally the hardest. It's the worrying about the bigness of it all, especially of Christmas day.

"If it's that there's a gap around the Christmas table and the person has passed and they aren't with us now.

"I think people feel like they've got to be strong for other people on the day.

Jude helps people overcome anxieties by encouraging them to adapt their mindset and is encouraging those experiencing their first Christmas without a loved one to take it in their stride.

She continued: "It's just a day. You've probable had some tough days before that so this isn't any different. It's just one day and it's going to be over."

"Take a moment that day just to take a break and to go off and let the tears out if they need to. No ones expecting them to be anything more than just getting through the day."

Once Christmas is over thoughts turn to the New Year which can be daunting for many.

On setting goals for the year ahead, Jude is advising people to be gentle with themselves and prioritise reflection.

She said: "Take stock. It's a lovely time to do some reflection and to think back about what you loved about the year gone by, what you want to slightly adapt and what would you love to see change in the year ahead.

"People tend to fail if they've not set themselves some routine, some habits and some structure in place for their goal."

