Detectives are continuing to appeal for information after a man fell 20ft from a cliff following an alleged assault.

It happened just after 8:30am on Friday 15 December on Whitburn Cliffs, at Whitburn Beach in South Tyneside.

Police said four men had reportedly been involved in an alleged altercation when one of them fell about 20ft onto the beach.

Three men – aged between 20 and 24 – were arrested in connection with the report.

They have since been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and have appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside.

The fourth man was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries and remains there in critical condition.

Police are urging further witnesses to come forward.

Detective Constable David Haddrell, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a serious incident which has left a man in a critical condition.

“An investigation has been ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the report – and officers have already carried out a number of enquiries.

“However, we know the area was busy at the time of the alleged altercation, with a number of members of the public on the clifftop path, particularly dog walkers.

“Therefore, I would urge anyone who is yet to speak with officers to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Your information – no matter how insignificant it may seem – could really help us to piece together what happened.”

