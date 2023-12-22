A rescued cat that was left abandoned to fend for itself is enjoying her first Christmas in a new home after spending over a year in a shelter.

Lola, a six-year-old cat, was rescued alongside two other cats and an elderly blind dog from a house in Durham after being neglected for at least six weeks in January 2022.

The animals were abandoned and left with no food or water, and living amongst rubbish and several weeks' worth of piled-up faeces.

She is now enjoying her first Christmas in her new home after spending 14 months in the RSPCA Great Ayton Animal Centre in North Yorkshire.

Lola, who was underweight and anaemic because of severe flea infestations, is now healthy and enjoying her new life. Credit: RSPCA

All three cats were underweight and anaemic because of severe flea infestations. Lola was riddled with fleas and was put on a drip to treat her severe dehydration.

Nearly two years on, she is enjoying a much more comfortable life with the Middlesbrough couple who adopted her.

Maureen Williams, who adopted the cat with her husband, said: “We tell ourselves every single day how lucky we are to have her living with us.

“She settled in really well and quickly became part of the family, becoming more confident and vocal as time went on.

"It was so upsetting when we found out what had happened to her. There’s not a day goes by when she doesn’t make us smile, all the family are absolutely besotted with her.”

They had torn open packets of pasta and couscous to eat, and had been forced to drink water from the kitchen sink.

The animals were found living amongst rubbish and several weeks’ worth of faeces. Credit: RSPCA

Heat from an electric fire left on in the lounge exacerbated the cats' dehydration.

The vet who treated the cats said they had been left with inadequate nutrition for at least six weeks and, if they had they been left for another couple of days, they would most likely not have survived.

The RSPCA prosecuted Lola’s first owner, who was given a 16-week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months, and banned from keeping all animals for five years.

The other cats were re-homed by the charity at different centres, although sadly the blind dog was put to sleep on veterinary advice because of ill health.

