A man who stole a car before colliding head on with another vehicle and killing the driver has been jailed.

Edward Crawford, of Elswick, in Newcastle, took the Range Rover in the early hours of 28 September this year before crashing it into an oncoming car on the A688 near West Auckland, in County Durham.

The 18-year-old was uninjured in the collision, which killed one man and left another with serious injuries.

Crawford fled the scene but was later arrested at Bishop Auckland railway station.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking.

He was jailed for nine years and three months at a hearing at Durham Crown Court on Friday 22 December.

He was also disqualified from driving for 10 years.

Detective Sergeant Michael Hogg, of Durham Roads and Armed Policing Unit, said: “Crawford had a choice about what he did that day.

“He chose to steal a car – had he not done that a man would still be alive today looking forward to Christmas and another man would not be living with the consequences of what he did for the rest of his life.

“His actions are unforgivable, and my only hope now is that the knowledge that he is now behind bars provides some kind of closure for all those affected by what happened that day.”

