Plans to build new train and bus station for Teesside park revealed

Plans to build a new bus and railway station for Teesside Park, as well as additional parking have been revealed today.

The Tees Valley combined authority confirmed £150million has been allocated to build the new transport interchange.

Extra parking, more bus services and a bus interchange are also included in the proposals.

The plans will create a new rail link and station at Teesside Park, in Stockton, where plans for a major new Care and Health zone are being developed.

Money will also go into an overhaul of Thornaby Station.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Teesside Park is one of the most popular destinations for people to shop, eat out and work but transport to and from it needs to be improved.

“The new rail and bus interchange will also link in with plans for Care and Health Innovation Zone at the Tees Marshalling Yards, meaning people will have access to the high-quality jobs created there, as well as better connectivity to Teesside Park.

“On top of the new Teesside Park link, we also want to transform Thornaby Station –making it a station fit for people north and south of the river in the heart of Teesside, especially given the number of services that pass through Thornaby.

“This huge funding package has provided us with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform travel across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool.

“We want our area to be at the forefront of delivering the innovative transport solutions of the future and I look forward to revealing the full details of what we’ve got planned.”

