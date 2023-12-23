Police investigate report of serious sexual assault in Guisborough

Police are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault in Guisborough.

It happened at around 3am in a green area between Guisborough High Street and Rectory Lane.

The person affected is being supported by specially trained officers.

A police cordon was put in place forensic teams carried out investigations.

Cleveland Police say they are looking for a white man in his early 30s, around 5’ 9” tall with short brown hair and a stubble beard in connection with the incident.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses in the area or anyone with dash cam footage to call 101.

