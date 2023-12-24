Emergency services are in attendance of a large fire that has broken out in a Northumberland village on Christmas Eve.

Four fire engines and a fogging unit were dispatched to Alnmouth, with the public warned to avoid the area. It is not yet known what caused the blaze.

At its height, the fire could be seen almost five miles away from a resident travelling north from the village of Warkworth.

Play Brightcove video

Credit: Lyn Marie

Residents on social media claimed the flames spread from Bracken Hill to Foxton, near the village's golf course.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The Christmas night sky was illuminated by emergency service vehicles attending the blaze. Credit: Philippa Simons

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...