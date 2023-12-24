Man, 86, dies after crash on A1 in Northumberland

An 86-year-old man has died after a crash on the A1 in Northumberland.

Police were called to reports of a two-car collision on the A1 at the junction of the B6349 at Belford involving Hyundai i20 and a black Nissan Qashqai.

The 86-year-old driver of the Hyundai suffered life-threatening injuries and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Those travelling in the Qashqai – a man, a woman and two children – were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have since been discharged.

A section of the road was closed in both directions while investigations took place and re-opened several hours later.

Northumbria Police are now urging any eyewitnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Steve Armstrong, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who has sadly lost his life in this tragic incident.

“We will offer them any support we can as they come to terms with their grief.”

“A number of enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened in the lead up to the collision and the full circumstances.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have information regarding the incident who has not yet come forward to get in touch with us. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and those who may have dash cam footage from their vehicles which could assist the investigation.”

