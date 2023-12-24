Sunderland suffer 3-0 defeat in Michael Beale's first game in charge

Michael Beale says his first match as Sunderland head coach 'couldn't have gone any worse' as they slumped to a 3-0 home defeat to Coventry.

Beale was in the dugout for the first time since his appointment less than a week earlier, which has proved unpopular with some Sunderland supporters, but watched on as his new side suffered their tenth loss of the season.

The former QPR and Rangers manager said: "Today couldn't have gone any worse, let's be honest about it. We have to apologise to our fans and we have to respond in a couple of days' time.

"Consistency has maybe been a bit of an issue for the group. That's our 10th game that we've lost this season in 23, and we've won 10. So, at the halfway stage of the campaign, we have to decide what team we're going to be moving forward. We certainly can't let in three goals a game, that's for sure."

Michael Beale says his side must show improvement in their next match, which is away to Hull City on Boxing Day. Credit: PA Images

Beale made one change with Jobe Bellingham returning to the starting eleven for a match that was watched by his brother, Real Madrid and England star Jude, who was in the stands at the Stadium of Light for the game.

Sunderland should have scored the opener when Jack Clarke's parried shot fell to Abdullah Ba, who blasted it over from close range.

However, the visitors took the lead in first-half stoppage time through Tatsuhiro Sakamoto. As the teams headed down the tunnel for the half-time break, boos rang out from the home fans.

When Coventry added a second on 67 minutes, a section of the Stadium of Light support began chanting the name of former manager Tony Mowbray. The singing only became louder when Coventry added their third three minutes later.

Beale said: "He (Mowbray) did a good job here, and I have no issue with the fans showing their affection towards him because he was a man who they were fond of and he did a good job.

"Ultimately, that's now gone and we need to look forward. The team needs to get better results than it did today.

The Black Cats also suffered an injury setback when Niall Huggins was stretchered off around ten minutes from time.

Sunderland will travel to Hull City on Boxing Day, before signing off their 2023 away at Rotherham on Friday 29 December.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...