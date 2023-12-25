Ten good news stories from around the North East in 2023

Medical marvels, major events and TV comebacks are among the stories to have made headlines in the North East this year.

Here ITV Tyne Tees takes a look back at ten of the good news stories we have covered this year with inspiring stories from across the region.

Seven-year-old Leland "kicks cancers butt"

Gateshead youngster Leland captured the hearts of the nation when he was diagnosed with pre-leukaemia last year.

The seven-year-old required a stem cell donor and his search for one went viral gaining the support of Hollywood stars like Ryan Reynolds.

In January, Leland received his stem cell transplant and underwent a period of chemotherapy as he spent most of the year in isolation.

However, in October he received the news he would be able to leave isolation and was completely cancer-free. He celebrated with a well-deserved trip to McDonalds and a visit to the Tyne Tees studio.

Play Brightcove video

Toddler Beatrix given "second chance at life" with heart transplant

Beatrix Archbold-Adamson from County Durham had spent over half of her life in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest and being diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy when she was one.

She spent 14 months attached to a machine called a Berlin heart after undergoing life-saving open-heart surgery.

However, earlier this year her long wait for a transplant ended and she has spent the second half of the year enjoying her newfound freedom.

"It genuinely is the gift of life but it's not just the here and now it is the future," her dad Terry Archbold said. "She has hopefully got a long life now ahead of her to enjoy and to live and to honour that gift."

Beatrix Archbold-Adamson with her mum Cheryl. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

George the kidney fulfils five-year-old's new year wish

Leland and Beatrix were not the only North East youngsters to benefit from transplants as Poppy Lancaster from Hartlepool got a new kidney.

In January, Poppy wished for a new kidney as she underwent dialysis six times a week. Her family got the call they had all dreamed of in May and Poppy's life has been "transformed" thanks to the kidney she has named George.

"She's got 10 times the energy she's had since she got George the kidney," Poppy's dad Gavin said. "She doesn't get tired all the time.

"It's just been the biggest transformation I've ever seen. She is just unbelievable."

Poppy Lancaster received a new kidney in May. Credit: Gavin Lancaster

Tyne Tees weather presenter Ross donates kidney to dad

ITV Tyne Tees had transplant news closer to home as our weatherman Ross Hutchinson donated one of his kidneys to his dad Robin.

Both have returned home and are recovering well and Ross will be back on our screens shortly.

ITV Tyne Tees weather presenter Ross Hutchinson donated a kidney to his dad in November. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Tall Ships return to Hartlepool

After 13 years away, the Tall Ships race returned to Hartlepool bringing a major boost to the local economy.

ITV Tyne Tees cameras were in place to capture stunning images of the ships coming in for the four-day event.

It was one of the biggest free events in the UK this year with thousands flocking to Hartlepool to see the 40 ships in the town's marina.

The Tall Ships returned to Hartlepool this year. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Sam Fender surprises St James' Park crowd

The Tall Ships was not the only major event in the region this year as Geordie favourite Sam Fender sold out St James' Park for two gigs.

He was joined by AC/DC's frontman Brian Johnson on the second day and the duo performed together.

Fender, a huge Newcastle United fan, described the gig as the best day of his life while over 100,000 people attended over the two days.

Sam Fender performed two gigs at a sold-out St James' Park. Credit: PA

Byker Grove gets TV reboot

From one North East institution to another as the ever-popular Byker Grove received a television reboot.

The children's TV favourite, which launched the careers of Ant and Dec, will be relaunched under the title BYKER and will be filmed and produced in the North East.

The much-loved duo will be involved again as executive producers alongside production company Fulwell 73.

Vera helps collapsed superfan

Sticking with a TV theme one Vera superfan received the surprise of her life when Brenda Blethyn came to her aid after she fainted.

Ann Iveson, 81, had gone down to Redcar seafront to watch filming for the new series of the show when she collapsed from the heat.

Blethyn was one of the first over to help and posed for pictures with Ms Iveson once she was feeling a little bit better.

"She came out of a fish shop and she came to me pretending to take my temperature and my pulse," Ms Iveson said. "She was laughing - pretending to be a nurse."

Brenda Blethyn went to check on 81-year-old Vera superfan Ann Iveson after she fainted in Redcar. Credit: Handout

Sycamore Gap hopes

There was worldwide dismay when the famous tree at Sycamore Gap was felled in September but there has been some hope for the future.

In December, the National Trust found that more than 30% of the seeds and cuttings collected from the tree are showing signs of life - meaning descendants could grow.

It is also hoped the trunk of the original tree will regrow, but it may be up to three years before this is known.

There is hope that the Sycamore Gap tree could regrow. Credit: Will Cheung

Stunning pictures of the Northern Lights

North East sky gazers got particularly lucky with the Northern Lights this year as the Aurora Borealis lit up the sky.

We received beautiful pictures from viewers who had been able to catch a glimpse of the rare phenomenon.

We are all hoping for more in 2023!

The Northern Lights at South Shields. Credit: Steve Lomas

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...