Another year has passed full of accomplishments for North East sport with the region's athletes and teams enjoying many memorable moments.

Here, ITV Tyne Tees looks at those individuals and teams that have particularly excelled in what has been a successful year for homegrown talent.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have enjoyed moments beyond some fans' wildest dreams in the last 12 months under the tutelage of Eddie Howe.

First, the Magpies reached a cup final for the first time since 1999, succumbing to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup showpiece at Wembley in February.

But perhaps the biggest moment was qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. The club were drawn into the "Group of Death" alongside PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

Newcastle supporters enjoyed away trips to some of the most iconic stadia in world football while the sensational 4-1 win over PSG at St James' Park will live long in the memory.

The journey ultimately ended in disappointment with a group-stage exit but Newcastle fans and players will be desperate to return after getting a taste for it.

Newcastle United fans enjoyed trips abroad as the Magpies qualified for the Champions League. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

South Shields FC

Looking down the football pyramid now South Shields experienced one of their most successful seasons in almost half a century.

The Mariners were promoted to the National League North for the first time since 1974 as they claimed the title by eight points.

They have hit the ground running in the higher division too despite manager Kevin Phillips' departure. Replacement Julio Arca has led the club into the play-off spots as they seek a second consecutive promotion.

South Shields reached the National League North for the first time in 49 years. Credit: @SouthShieldsFC/X

Lioness Rachel Daly

While the region's football teams have been impressing, players from the region have been excelling on the world stage.

Harrogate's Rachel Daly has perhaps been the pick of the bunch. The 32-year-old was the top scorer in the Women's Super League for Aston Villa netting 22 times while playing as a striker before seamlessly slotting into a left-wing-back role for England in the World Cup.

The Lionesses' run to the final was a hugely impressive feat as they came inches away from adding to last year's success at the Euros.

Rachel Daly impressed for England at the World Cup. Credit: PA

Lioness Lucy Bronze

Daly was not the only player from the region to help the Lionesses into the World Cup final with Lucy Bronze also excelling within the side.

The right-back from Northumberland started all of England's games at the tournament as she achieved her dream of playing in the final.

It was a successful season for Bronze domestically too as she helped club side Barcelona to a league and Champions League double.

Lucy Bronze was one of England's key players at the World Cup. Credit: PA

Savannah Marshall

The region is growing in boxing stature and Hartlepool's Savannah Marshall is one of those at the forefront.

The 32-year-old defeated Franchón Crews-Dezurn in Manchester in July to become the undisputed super-middleweight champion.

She has big plans for 2024 too. She has challenged Claressa Shields to a rematch in the North East as she seeks revenge for her defeat to the American in 2022.

She has also signed a contract to take part in the MMA and it is anticipated that her first fight will come at some point next year.

Savannah Marshall became the undisputed super-middleweight champion this year after beating after beating Franchon Crews-Dezurn. Credit: PA

Josh Kelly

Marshall is not the only one of the region's boxers to make an impression on the world stage with Sunderland's Josh Kelly topping the WBO junior middleweight rankings.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed wins over Gabriel Corzo and Placido Ramirez this year and hopes to have a chance to fight for the world title next year.

He needs to travel outside the North East to do that but hopes to return in the not to distant future as a world champion, fighting in front of a sold-out stadium of light.

Sunderland boxer Josh Kelly hopes to fight for a world title next year. Credit: Wasserman Boxing

Chris Dobey

It has been a big year for Bedlington darts player Chris Dobey as he started to enjoy sustained success on the world stage.

The 33-year-old claimed his first major TV title in January by winning the Masters, claiming qualification to the Premier League as a result.

Dobey travelled around Europe for the competition but a homecoming in Newcastle was a stand-out moment. "Hollywood" is a huge Newcastle United fan and walked out to the sound of "Local Hero" in front of 8,000 fans.

He also enjoyed his best run at the World Championships and World Matchplay this year and will hope to add to his titles next year.

Bedlington's Chris Dobey won his first darts major this year. Credit: PA

Rebecca Welch

Finally, there has been a year of breaking record after record for the Washington referee.

Welch made history as the first woman to take charge of a Premier League football match when Fulham played Burnley on 23 December.

When she first became a referee in 2010, it was balanced with her job in the NHS before becoming a full-time official.

The 40-year-old is no stranger to firsts in football, having been the first woman to referee in the Football League, FA Cup third round and to be appointed as a Championship referee.

Rebecca Welch continues to climb the football pyramid. Credit: PA

