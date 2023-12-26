A hot drink, cooked meal and company are some of the things people in our region are relying most from the strained charity sector this winter.

Volunteers at The Springwell Village Community Venue in Sunderland have said a grant of much-needed cash will increase the offerings they can provide as a "lifeline" to so many, in a time when costs are up and donations are down.

Over 800 charities and community organisations across the country that are struggling with increased demand have been awarded government funding as part of a £76 million package to help vulnerable people.The Springwell Village Community Venue is one of the first places to receive a grant of £45,000. The money enables volunteers to continue providing a range of activities and a warm space to enjoy.

Research from Charity Link said 86% of charitable organisations are worried about the effect of the cost of living crisis and its impact on their services.

58% said finding financial stability and generating income is one of their top three challenges, and 35% believe their organisation will struggle to survive altogether.

Given the dire situation many struggling charities across the country face, Brenda Foote, a service user and volunteer from the village said it would be devastating if the area lost its "helping hand".

"It would be shocking, be horrible, we need this for the village", Brenda told ITV Tyne Tees.

"Everyone uses it in the village, I don't know what we would do without it. It's a lifeline for a lot of people, you know."

Brenda says the community venue in her village is a "lifeline" for so many. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Venue manager Suzanne Shafoe said the grant will make a huge difference, as the centre welcomes an influx of visitors of all ages, some travelling from as far as Washington to Newcastle.

"There may be things they need on a daily basis that they can't afford to buy. We have parents come in and order a children's meal and take it home for after the school run", Suzanne said.

"Rather than them sitting in their own homes worried about putting the heating on, especially people on their own, maybe a bit vulnerable, they can come in here and we'll blast the heating, then they're not alone, staring at four walls."

The funding will cover a 'warm welcome' cafe, where people can socialise and keep warm whilst enjoying freshly prepared food through the winter months until March. The venue already hosts dancing and art classes, as well as holistic therapy sessions and a youth club.

For service users most in need, free packs of essential items, which include toilet roll, soap, toothpaste and sanitary items are available.

70 of these bags were handed out in the first week they were available but approximately 300 a month are needed. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The Springwell Village Community Venue received a visit from Charities Minister, Stuart Andrew MP.

Mr Andrew told ITV Tyne Tees he understands the severe strain put on charities post-pandemic and during the Cost of Living Crisis, but hopes the money offered can assist the vital work of volunteers, who he called "the real heroes".

The money is part of a government scheme, partnered with the National Lottery Community Fund.

Grants worth between £10,000 and £75,000 are being allocated to cover project and core costs, including premisis rent, utilities, staff and volunteers.

David Knott, Chief Executive at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We’re proud to be distributing Government funding to enable frontline projects in England to support communities facing the impact of the rising cost of living. From the provision of food, shelter and safe spaces, to financial or housing advice, over 800 awards have already been made to critical services that will strengthen communities and improve lives at a challenging time.”

