Darlington have parted company with manager Josh Gowling after a 2-0 defeat to Scarborough Athletic on Boxing Day.

Gowling leaves the Quakers after just three months in charge having replaced Alun Armstrong in September.

The club were bottom of the National League North table when Armstrong was sacked and Gowling has been unable to oversee an improvement in form.

The club remain rooted in the relegation zone after just three wins in 16 games under the 40-year-old.

His departure comes after two straight defeats to Bishop Stortford and Scarborough with the team languishing in 23rd place in the league.

A club statement said: "Following our 2-0 defeat at Scarborough today, Darlington FC have regrettably parted company with manager Josh Gowling.

"We would like to thank Josh for all his efforts since he was appointed in September.

"We will make an announcement about the ongoing position in due course."

