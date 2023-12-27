South Shields have sacked manager Julio Arca after a 3-1 defeat to Blyth Spartans on Boxing Day.

The 42-year-old replaced Kevin Phillips in April after the Sunderland legend led the Mariners to the National League North for the first time in almost 50 years. It was his first role in senior management at a club where he enjoyed success as a player.

South Shields made a strong start under Arca's leadership and sat in the play-off spots for most of the campaign but have recently hit a poor run of form.

The result at home to Blyth was the club's sixth game without a win in all competitions and their fourth straight defeat - a run of form that has cost Arca his job.

Assistant Tommy Miller has also left the club. Elliot Dickman has taken interim charge and will be supported by Lee Picton.

The Mariners are not the only one of the region's National League North teams to make managerial changes over the festive period after Darlington announced the departure of Josh Gowling on Boxing Day.

Julio Arca captained South Shields as they lifted the FA Vase at Wembley in 2017. Credit: PA

A club statement said: "South Shields FC can confirm the decision has been made to part company with first-team manager Julio Arca and his assistant Tommy Miller.

"The club expresses its sincere gratitude to Julio and Tommy for their efforts during their time at 1st Cloud Arena and wishes them both well for their future endeavours.

"Julio has been one of the main catalysts of the club’s growth over the last eight-and-a-half years and will always be regarded as a club legend.

"We regret that his time as first-team manager has come to an end, but this decision has been made as a result of on-pitch performances and results over the last six weeks.

"Julio, Tommy and their families will always be welcome at 1st Cloud Arena.

"Elliott Dickman will lead the first team on an interim basis following Julio and Tommy’s departures, and he will be supported by Lee Picton.

"The club will make no further comment at this time."

Arca's return to the 1st Cloud Arena was the source of much excitement due to his history with the club. The Argentine captained the Mariners to the FA Vase Trophy at Wembley in 2017 in addition to three promotions and two other cup wins.

He retired from playing in 2018.

