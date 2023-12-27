Tributes have been paid to a dad of two after he died in a motorbike crash on Christmas Day.

Anthony Inwood was riding on a Honda motorcycle on Durham Road in Spennymoor at around 3:30pm when he was involved in a collision with a car, believed to be a Hyundai i10, travelling in the opposite direction.

The 35-year-old suffered critical injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital but died later that evening.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

A 16-year-old boy, who was also on the motorcycle, was arrested in connection with the incident. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Mr Inwood's family have now paid tribute to him describing him as a "loving father" who was a "friend to many".

A statement, released via Durham Constabulary, said: “Our world has been turned upside down by the loss of Anthony – he was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend to many.

“We are heartbroken for his two beautiful daughters who have lost their dad on Christmas Day.

“His death has left a huge hole in everyone’s heart, and we ask to be left alone to grieve in peace.”

Police investigations into the incident and officers would like to speak to anyone with information that could help their enquiries.

The bike was in convoy with another red motorcycle at the time of the collision, which did not stop at the scene and officers are keen to trace the rider(s) of this bike.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the vehicles before the incident is also urged to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, extension number 742702 or email SCIU@durham.police.uk.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...